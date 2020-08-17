Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,220 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,220 ($29.02).

ULE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 1,800 ($23.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($33.34) to GBX 2,600 ($33.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($24.06) to GBX 1,770 ($23.14) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Tony Rice purchased 5,000 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,052 ($26.83) per share, with a total value of £102,600 ($134,135.18).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,406 ($31.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,162.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,035.33. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,520 ($32.95).

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9997744 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 54.60 ($0.71) dividend. This is a boost from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $39.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 73.15%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

