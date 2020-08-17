UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of GNHAF opened at $139.92 on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $193.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.89.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products that include Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); and Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency.

