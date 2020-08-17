Ubex Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $663,686.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, BitMart, YoBit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

