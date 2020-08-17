Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $29.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

