U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $135,315.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Graham D. Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $148.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

