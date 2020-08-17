U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.45 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.