Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

