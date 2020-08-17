Truist Financial Begins Coverage on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 256.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

