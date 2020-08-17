Truist Financial Begins Coverage on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
REX American Resources stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.
