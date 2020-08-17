Trisura Group (TSU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Trisura Group (TSE: TSU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2020 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Trisura Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$57.00.

8/6/2020 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$107.00.

8/6/2020 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$77.00 to C$103.00.

7/31/2020 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Trisura Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$60.00 to C$90.00.

6/25/2020 – Trisura Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$85.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.82 million and a P/E ratio of 61.19. Trisura Group Ltd has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.66.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

