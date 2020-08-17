Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.50.

NYSE TREX opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. Trex has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $144.96.

Trex shares are set to split on Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 11th.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 320,035 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,355,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,581,000 after buying an additional 42,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,654,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

