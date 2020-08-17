Transcodium Tops 1-Day Volume of $941.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $99,306.57 and approximately $941.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.01872719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00194673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134276 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,840,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

