TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,199,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 3,032,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 560.0 days.

Shares of VREYF stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

