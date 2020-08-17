Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 5,715,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,648,825. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.