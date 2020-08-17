Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.10. 675,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,686. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $11,007,156.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,412 shares of company stock worth $18,461,412. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

