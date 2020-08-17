Todd Asset Management LLC Takes $13.85 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,606. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.05. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

