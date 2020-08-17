Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 95,796 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 95,796 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 134,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,668. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

