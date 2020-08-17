Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Icon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 260,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $234,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth $228,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR opened at $187.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.