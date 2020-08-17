Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,331,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,952,000 after buying an additional 867,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UBS Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,567,000 after buying an additional 2,594,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,556 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,066. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

