Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 25,599 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,599 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.82. 3,349,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,938,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

