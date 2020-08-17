Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 23,042 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. 40,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,250. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

