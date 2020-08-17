Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

