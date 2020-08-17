Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,657 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,843,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unilever by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unilever by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Unilever by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 698,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 411,747 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.21. 734,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,647. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

