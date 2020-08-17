Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $270.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.63 and its 200-day moving average is $260.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

