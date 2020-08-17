Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $7.35 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $2,383,805. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.90. 948,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

