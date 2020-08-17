Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,991 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Momo worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Momo by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Momo by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Momo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark reduced their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. 3,474,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,306. Momo Inc has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.