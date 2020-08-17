Todd Asset Management LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,254 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ING traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 44,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,662. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

