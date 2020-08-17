Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,897 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.71. 2,734,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

