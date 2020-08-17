Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 35,784 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,714.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,784 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.32.

HUM traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $422.02. 337,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $425.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

