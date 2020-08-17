Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 245,059 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 245,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,374. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

STX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,727. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

