Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 170.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 45.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $94.87 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.