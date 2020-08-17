Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 136,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,113,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Lumentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,746,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,032,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 268.4% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 331,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised Lumentum to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

In other news, Director Samuel F. Thomas sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $1,148,292.90. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,414. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

