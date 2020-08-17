Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 495,674 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,674 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.54. 23,765,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,096,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

