Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,071 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,004. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

