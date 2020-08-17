Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,687 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

HLT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.75. 8,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

