Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 133,964 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,964 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Comerica worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 641,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 171.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,401,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

