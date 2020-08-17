Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $286.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Titan International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 199.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 463,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 308,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

