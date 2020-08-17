ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €6.60 by Independent Research

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €6.60 ($7.76) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.55 ($10.05).

Shares of FRA TKA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €6.09 ($7.17). 7,200,535 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.96. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

