Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Thor Industries reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $108.10 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

