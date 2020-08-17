Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Director Buys $105,000.00 in Stock

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Director Medhi Mahmud purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 683.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

