Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

THR opened at $14.20 on Friday. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $492.24 million, a PE ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Press purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at $618,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $259,462 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

