Teradyne’s (TER) Sell Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,574 shares of company stock worth $6,529,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,475 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.