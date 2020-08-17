Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

TLSYY opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Telstra has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

