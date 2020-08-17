Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

TLSYY opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Telstra has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

