Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $7.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,344 shares of company stock worth $853,374. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.