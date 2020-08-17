Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of TDOC opened at $196.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,942,427. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.