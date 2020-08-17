Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded to Underperform at BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $524.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.25. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 152.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 435,252 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $8,777,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,460.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 228,643 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

