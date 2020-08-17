Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

Shares of Tecan Group stock opened at $445.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.73. Tecan Group has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $445.75.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

