TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -305.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Cfra reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

