TD Securities Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $21.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.38.

CAE opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of CAE by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CAE by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

