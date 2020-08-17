Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer."

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.95.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taseko Mines stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

