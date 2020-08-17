Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Target traded as high as $139.23 and last traded at $138.65, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.53.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.
In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.
Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
