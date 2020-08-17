Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Target traded as high as $139.23 and last traded at $138.65, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.53.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 483.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

